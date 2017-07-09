Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs.
Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs. dpa via AP Daniel Bockwoldt
Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs. dpa via AP Daniel Bockwoldt

More Politics News

July 09, 2017 4:45 AM

Activists riot against G-20 summit for 3rd night in Hamburg

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

Anti-globalization activists have rioted for a third consecutive night in Hamburg even after Group of 20 leaders had already left the northern Germany city.

Police used water cannon trucks again early Sunday against rioters attacking them with iron rods and pavement blocks. They arrested 144 protesters and temporarily detained another 144 persons. More than 200 officers have been injured in the violence since Thursday. The number of injured protesters wasn't clear.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel condemned the violence, saying "Germany's reputation is severely affected internationally by the events in Hamburg."

Gabriel told Bild am Sonntag paper that a Europe-wide investigative team should search for suspects.

The overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands who took to the streets peacefully protested against the G-20 summit.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video