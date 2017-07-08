Triple murder suspect extradited from Mexico to Phoenix

Authorities say law enforcement officers in Mexico helped nab a suspect wanted in a triple murder case that happened in Phoenix five years ago.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Saturday that 38-year-old Efrain Olague-Valdez was extradited back to the United States to be booked at a Maricopa County jail.
Olague-Valdez was reportedly found hiding out in the Mexican town of Culiacan. He was arrested in December and was extradited to Phoenix Friday.
Phoenix police have accused him of fatally shooting three people point-blank while riding in the car with them in 2011.
U.S. Marshal David Gonzales called the effort between the local police department and the Marshals tenacious and that the assistance from Mexico law enforcement was critical.
