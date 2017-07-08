More Politics News

July 08, 2017 6:04 PM

Burgum appoints 2 new judges

BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed two new judges in North Dakota.

Burgum on Friday named Cass County prosecutor Cherie Clark and Devils Lake attorney Michael Hurly to district judgeships. The appointments take effect Aug. 7.

Clark will have her chambers in Jamestown in the Southeast Judicial District. She replaces retiring Judge John Greenwood. Hurly replaces retiring Judge John McClintock Jr. and will have his chambers in Rugby, serving the Northeast Judicial District.

Clark has served as an assistant Cass County state's attorney since January 2006. She received her law degree in 2000 from the University of South Dakota.

Hurly is a partner with Traynor Law Firm in Devils Lake. He received his law degree from the University of North Dakota in 2005.

