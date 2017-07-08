Insurer gets court order to keep alleged violations secret

New Jersey's largest health insurer has obtained a court order that blocks the release of a letter explaining why the state fined the firm $15.5 million for Medicaid contract violations.
NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2tUFaZV) reported Saturday that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey obtained the order June 29.
The letter wasn't made public when Gov. Chris Christie announced the fine last month, and an attempt to obtain it through an Open Public Records Act request was declined.
Horizon argued the letter was confidential because it revealed trade secrets and other information that, if disclosed, would give an advantage to competitors or bidders. It also said the letter pertained to an investigation in progress.
The insurer also claimed the letter contains inaccuracies. It's filing an appeal of the violations.
Horizon serves 3.8 million citizens, including 1.8 million on Medicaid.
Comments