July 08, 2017 4:26 PM

Homer man pleads in Webster Parish sheriff's deputy's death

The Associated Press
ARCADIA, La.

A Homer man awaiting trial for the murder of a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

KTBS-TV reports 36-year-old Jermaine Johnson was scheduled for trial in August for the second-degree murder of 69-year-old corrections officer Sulyn Prince. However, District Attorney Danny Newell says Johnson last week pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

State District Judge Glenn Fallin sentenced Johnson to the maximum of five years in prison for his role in concealing evidence in Prince's death.

A Bienville Parish jury convicted 41-year-old Andrew Critton of second-degree murder in April. He'll be sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Prince's body was found in a shallow grave near her home. Johnson and Critton, both convicted felons, lived nearby.

