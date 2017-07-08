Homer man pleads in Webster Parish sheriff's deputy's death

A Homer man awaiting trial for the murder of a Webster Parish sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
KTBS-TV reports 36-year-old Jermaine Johnson was scheduled for trial in August for the second-degree murder of 69-year-old corrections officer Sulyn Prince. However, District Attorney Danny Newell says Johnson last week pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
State District Judge Glenn Fallin sentenced Johnson to the maximum of five years in prison for his role in concealing evidence in Prince's death.
A Bienville Parish jury convicted 41-year-old Andrew Critton of second-degree murder in April. He'll be sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.
Prince's body was found in a shallow grave near her home. Johnson and Critton, both convicted felons, lived nearby.
