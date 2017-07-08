Ex-House member shares diagnosis in plea to keep health law

Former congresswoman Donna Edwards is making a personal plea to save former President Barack Obama's health care law, revealing she has multiple sclerosis.
In an op-ed piece published Friday in The Washington Post, Edwards said she learned she had MS last June, while still serving in the House representing the Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital.
Before her diagnosis, she assumed she was tired from her failed Senate primary campaign or that she perhaps had a pinched nerve.
Edwards, a Democrat, writes that she worries she will lose her coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed and protections for people with pre-existing conditions are eliminated. She said she currently pays $800 a month for coverage that is connected to the health exchanges built into the law.
