July 08, 2017 3:13 PM

Man accused of threatening police over crime investigations

GREAT FALLS, Mont.

Police in Great Falls are searching for man who allegedly threatened to attack officers if they didn't investigate crimes the man reported.

The Great Falls Tribune reported Saturday (http://gftrib.com/2uWCbwK ) the man allegedly made the threats in a phone call to a police sergeant on Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed a charge of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters against Casey Lee Asher.

Asher had no listed phone number and could not be reached for comment.

A court document claims Asher threatened to arrest officers, smash their faces with a hammer and conduct public executions.

The threats and influence charge is a felony. Conviction could bring a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine

