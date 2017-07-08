More Politics News

July 08, 2017 2:36 PM

Climate research now shielded from public records requests

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law legislation that shields Rhode Island climate scientists and other university researchers from public records requests.

Both chambers of the state General Assembly approved bills to exempt researchers at state institutions from having to disclose preliminary drafts, notes and working papers.

Proponents have said the legislation is meant to help guarantee academic freedom, especially for those whose study of climate change has been impeded by records requests from opponents of the research.

The legislation was signed last week by the Democratic governor.

University of Rhode Island professors backed the bill.

Opponents have called it an affront to transparency but other open government advocates didn't object, arguing it merely adds clarity to an existing exemption in the law.

It took effect immediately.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video