Chicago receives $14.8M federal grant for HIV treatment

The city of Chicago is receiving $14.8 million in federal grants to provide treatment to low-income people with HIV.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grants from the Department of Health and Human Services. They say the money will go to the Chicago Department of Public Health to improve access to high-quality, community-based care.
In a statement, Duckworth says there's been progress made in combatting HIV and AIDS and it's important that progress continues.
She says "This significant infusion of federal funding will go a long way to help ensure people with HIV throughout Chicagoland can access the resources they need to stay healthy."
