France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017, where the leaders of the group of 20 met for two days.
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017, where the leaders of the group of 20 met for two days. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017, where the leaders of the group of 20 met for two days. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

More Politics News

July 08, 2017 1:52 PM

French PM tells party that put Macron in power: Don't stop

The Associated Press
PARIS

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has urged the young party that swept Emmanuel Macron to the presidency in May to stay true to its name — Republic on the Move!

At its convention on Saturday, the movement gave itself a structure, opting for a layered and collegial leadership arrangement that it hopes will keep it mobilized for future elections.

A big loser in the presidential race, France's Socialist Party, also met Saturday to start anew. The Socialists opted for a power-sharing leadership structure as well, one that comprises 16 people.

The prime minister praised Republic on the Move! members at the convention.

Philippe says they showed that "in little time you can create a militant force, produce ideas ... win presidential and parliamentary elections and do it with a smile."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video