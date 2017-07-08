Some Kansas cities closing water slides in response to law

Some Kansas pools and water parks are closing their water slides in response to a new state law that tightened regulations on amusement park rides.
The law, which took effect July 1, was passed after a state lawmaker's son died last summer on the Verruckt water slide at Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2tUaAj1 ) the law defines a water slide as an amusement ride if it is at least 15 feet tall and uses water to propel someone through the ride.
Erik Sartorius, head of the League of Kansas Municipalities, says the law isn't clear whether the water on some slides propels people forward.
Water slides have closed — at least temporarily — in Lindsborg, Chanute and the Roeland Park Aquatic Center.
