July 08, 2017 1:23 PM

12 qualify to run for Birmingham mayor's race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Twelve people have qualified to run for mayor of Birmingham.

Al.com reports qualifying for the Aug. 22 municipal election ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the Probate Court of Jefferson County, the candidates are: the incumbent mayor, William Bell, and challengers Randall Woodfin, Chris Woods, Lanny E. Jackson, Randy Davis, Frank Matthews, Carl Jackson, Fernandez Sims, E. Philemon Hill II, Donald Lomax, Patricia Bell and Trudy Hunter.

Bell won his first bid for mayor in a special election in late 2009 to replace former Mayor Larry Langford following his federal conviction.

The challengers include an assistant city attorney, former Birmingham police officer, a contractor, community activist, pastor, military veteran and entrepreneur.

