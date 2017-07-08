Report: Christie a frequent flier on state-owned helicopters

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has used state-owned helicopters to make nearly 100 trips in the last two years, according to a published report.
Gannett New Jersey says Christie often uses the helicopters to travel to places where he's holding public events.
But the Republican governor has also mixed in personal and political trips, including one to attend a presidential debate last year in New York. He's also used them to shuttle from two co-hosting appearances on a New York sports-talk radio station.
Officials say it costs $2,487.42 per hour to fly the state helicopter. The flights Christie took between 2015 and 2016 — the most recent years available — added up to more than 200 hours of airtime, or roughly $500,000 worth of travel.
Christie has routinely brushed aside objections to his use of the helicopters.
