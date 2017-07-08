Pay raises for Arkansas officials to cost the state $708,000

Arkansas' state auditor says a 2 percent pay raise for about 360 state government elected officials will cost the state about $708,000 over a 12-month period.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2u3K5rP ) that the state's Independent Citizens Commission approved 2 percent pay raises on June 27 for each of state government's elected officials except Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. The raises will go into effect in Friday.
Figures provided by Republican state Auditor Andrea Lea's office indicate that the raises will boost the cost of the state officials' salaries to $40.1 million in the fiscal year that began on July 1.
The commissioners had said they felt a 2 percent raise this year is fair, with inflation estimated at about 2 percent. Last year, the commission declined to grant any raises.
