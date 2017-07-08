More Politics News

July 08, 2017 12:52 PM

Wisconsin youth prison plans give DOC time for policy change

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a plan for changes in confinement at the state's juvenile prisons will give the department time to train staff on the new policies.

The department promised in a court filing on Friday to curtail the use of solitary confinement, restraints such as shackles and use of pepper spray at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.

In a statement, the department says the plan will continue to ensure a safe environment at the juvenile prisons while giving the department time to make policy changes and train staff on the new policies.

It was not clear when a federal judge would rule on the proposed agreement. Larry Dupuis, legal director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said the proposed agreement was a good step forward.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video