July 08, 2017 12:08 PM

More allegations made against Dewey Beach town manager

The Associated Press
DEWEY BEACH, Del.

A former mayor has joined the list of those lodging complaints against Dewey Beach Town Manager Marc Appelbaum.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports (http://bit.ly/2u3ujgN ) that former Dewey Mayor Richard Solloway has written a letter to town officials alleging Appelbaum acted unprofessionally and routinely used analogies involving rape and sodomy at formal town meetings.

The number of complaints against Appelbaum now stands at 17, and includes accusations of sexual harassment, referring to employees of color as "the brown people" and wearing pajamas without underwear to work.

Appelbaum, whose annual salary is about $75,000, did not respond to calls from The News Journal. He has said previously he will respond at the appropriate time.

Dewey is a popular beach destination with a reputation for drawing young adults and a party crowd.

