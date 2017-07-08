N Carolina board gets 100s protest calls over voter data

North Carolina's elections board says it has received hundreds of phone calls and emails complaining about voter information being turned over to a federal commission investigating voter fraud.
Bipartisan State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement spokesman Patrick Gannon says some people have asked how to remove their names from the voter rolls in protest.
Gannon told The News & Observer of Raleigh that the board is discouraging people from cancelling their voter registration by telling them the facts.
The board is only turning over information already publicly available, like voter names, party registrations, addresses, and voting histories to U.S. President Donald Trump's commission.
It isn't turning over information it collects to confirm identities, but keeps private, like dates of birth and Social Security and driver's license numbers.
