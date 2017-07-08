New Seawalk in downtown Juneau is open, for now

Juneau residents enjoyed taking a stroll along the newly opened Seawalk after driving past the downtown construction site for the past couple of years. But that joy will be short-lived.
After opening Seawalk Thursday, the city announced it will close off the island and Bridge Park portions soon for further construction.
Contractors will be working in both locations through August, planting grass, shrubs and trees on the island and building a fountain at Bridge Park, the Juneau Empire reported (http://bit.ly/2tU8yQ9 ).
Portions of Seawalk will remain open, with several access points.
The construction of a section from Bridge Park to Gold Creek — which is entering its third and final phase — is projected to cost $10 million.
It is funded by marine passenger fees — a tax the city charges cruise ship visitors — and City and Borough of Juneau sales tax revenue.
The Whale Project donated a whale statue and an additional $615,000 for a pool and fountain, project manager Skye Stekoll said. City and Borough of Juneau contributed the property for the project.
Eventually, the goal is to have a 1.8-mile (2.9-kilometer) path from Bridge Park to a rock dump.
An exact timeline for completion of the project is undetermined, Stekoll said.
"The remaining areas of the Seawalk all require negotiations with private property owners," Stekoll said. "That's how we've decided which phase of the Seawalk to construct next — when a deal is worked out with the private property owners."
This goal was set in a waterfront plan adopted in 2004.
Comments