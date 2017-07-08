Waverly considers replacing bridge with pedestrian span

Leaders of the northeastern Iowa city of Waverly are considering replacing an historic bridge with a pedestrian bridge.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2sGCNu8 ) that the City Council recently heard from city engineer Mike Cherry about two basic pedestrian bridge options. Cherry says a concrete beam option would run between $500,000 and $900,000, while a prefabricated truss bridge would cost between $1 million and $1.2 million.
In a split 4-3 vote earlier this year, the council opted not to spend nearly $2.5 million to repair the narrow bridge, known as the "green bridge" for the color of the metal truss span.
The bridge has been closed since February 2015 after inspectors found corrosion on vital parts of the structure.
Comments