July 08, 2017 9:13 AM

Lawmakers to start weekend at Capitol awaiting budget deal

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are returning to the Capitol on the eighth day of a budget stalemate as they await word from negotiators in talks over paying for a $32 billion spending package.

The unusual weekend voting session Saturday was expected to be a sidelight to closed-door negotiations between leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf has until midnight Monday to sign or veto the main appropriations bill, or let it become law. He isn't saying what he'll do if lawmakers don't pass legislation to raise $2 billion-plus to patch a projected deficit and state government's biggest post-recession shortfall.

Talks are stuck on disagreements over expanding casino-style gambling. Wolf proposed a $1 billion tax package, but Republicans are rejecting that in favor of more gambling and borrowing.

