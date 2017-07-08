More Politics News

July 08, 2017 9:10 AM

Fireworks, gun amnesty day for Omaha, western Iowa

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

The Omaha Police Department is giving people the opportunity to get rid of leftover fireworks this weekend.

People can also turn in guns and ammunition Saturday for the Metro Area Fireworks/Gun Amnesty Day. Three drop-off locations will take fireworks, guns and ammo from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The drop-off sites are the Omaha Fire Station on 103rd Street, Seymour Smith Park and the west parking lot of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The event allows the items to be dropped off with no questions asked, but police will document all firearms. If a gun is linked to a crime or reported stolen, police will investigate.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video