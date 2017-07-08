More Politics News

July 08, 2017 8:31 AM

Man faces hate crime charge after threats to Muslim chairman

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Vermont man is facing a hate crime charge that he threatened the state's Democratic Party chairman, who is Muslim.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George tells Vermont Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2tzc4fW ) that 48-year-old Christopher Hayden of Burlington has been charged with disturbing the peace by electronic means, with a hate crime enhancement. He's been released on conditions.

Faisal Gill (FASS-il Gill), who is believed to be the country's first Muslim chairperson of a state political party, says he received three threatening emails within a week in May.

The messages are peppered with racial and religious epithets, and call Gill an "agent for creeping sharia law" who should "get out (of Vermont) or we will make you wish you did."

No listed phone number for Hayden could be found.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video