Foreign experts see China's Nobel laureate; prognosis grim

In this image taken from Jan 6, 2008, video footage by AP Video, Liu Xiaobo looks at documents in his home in Beijing, China. According to a statement Friday, July 7, 2017, on the website of the First Hospital of China Medical University, the Chinese medical team charged with treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo has stopped using cancer-fighting drugs so as not to overwhelm his severely weakened liver, raising concerns that China's most prominent political prisoner is critically ill. AP Video via AP)