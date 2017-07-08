More Politics News

July 08, 2017 7:54 AM

Capitol Watch: NY weighs next steps in fight against heroin

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state lawmakers say more must be done to confront the deadly scourge of heroin and opioid abuse.

The Legislature included more than $200 million in this year's state budget to help prevent and treat addiction. But Republican proposals to stiffen penalties for heroin dealers stalled in the face of criticism from Democrats who say treatment and rehabilitation work better than punishment.

On Wednesday, the Senate's Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction meets in Buffalo to discuss how heroin and opioid addiction are putting a strain on local governments, hospitals, emergency personnel and focus on how local communities are responding.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 2,200 New Yorkers died in 2015 following opioid overdoses.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video