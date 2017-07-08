Capitol Watch: NY weighs next steps in fight against heroin

New York state lawmakers say more must be done to confront the deadly scourge of heroin and opioid abuse.
The Legislature included more than $200 million in this year's state budget to help prevent and treat addiction. But Republican proposals to stiffen penalties for heroin dealers stalled in the face of criticism from Democrats who say treatment and rehabilitation work better than punishment.
On Wednesday, the Senate's Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction meets in Buffalo to discuss how heroin and opioid addiction are putting a strain on local governments, hospitals, emergency personnel and focus on how local communities are responding.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 2,200 New Yorkers died in 2015 following opioid overdoses.
