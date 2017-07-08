More Politics News

July 08, 2017 3:15 AM

Trump set to meet with May, Abe and other leaders

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad.

Trump will hold meetings with British Prime Minster Theresa May, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping of China.

He'll also attend a women's entrepreneurship finance event and participate in various sessions with fellow Group of 20 leaders.

The second day of the summit of world leaders that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police is expected to include talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism.

Trump is set to return to Washington Saturday evening.

