Leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and their partners attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017.
Leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and their partners attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Kay Nietfeld
Leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and their partners attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Kay Nietfeld

More Politics News

July 08, 2017 2:56 AM

G-20 leaders set to tackle issues like trade, climate change

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

International leaders are set to convene for a second day of talks on global trade, climate change and international terrorism at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg that has been overshadowed by violent riots between anti-globalization activists and police.

The summit's host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said the negotiators, including President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, European and Asian leaders, "still have a great deal of work ahead of them" to formulate the summit's closing communique planned for Saturday. Merkel told leaders Friday they must be prepared to make compromises as she worked toward a summit outcome that everyone present could accept.

Other the topics on the agenda include the leading economic countries partnership with Africa, migration and heath.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video