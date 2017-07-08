Police officers move toward a Wells Fargo Bank, Friday, July 7, 2017 in Marietta, Ga. A man who claimed to have a bomb that could "take out the room" barricaded himself inside a suburban Atlanta bank Friday, sparking an hours-long standoff that forced police to bust through a brick wall of the building and later ended with the suspect's death.
Police officers move toward a Wells Fargo Bank, Friday, July 7, 2017 in Marietta, Ga. A man who claimed to have a bomb that could "take out the room" barricaded himself inside a suburban Atlanta bank Friday, sparking an hours-long standoff that forced police to bust through a brick wall of the building and later ended with the suspect's death. Mike Stewart AP Photo
Police officers move toward a Wells Fargo Bank, Friday, July 7, 2017 in Marietta, Ga. A man who claimed to have a bomb that could "take out the room" barricaded himself inside a suburban Atlanta bank Friday, sparking an hours-long standoff that forced police to bust through a brick wall of the building and later ended with the suspect's death. Mike Stewart AP Photo

More Politics News

July 08, 2017 2:23 AM

Bank standoff ends in death of man claiming to have bomb

By MIKE STEWART Associated Press
MARIETTA, Ga.

An hourslong standoff inside a suburban Atlanta bank ended when an officer shot and killed a 33-year-old man who had claimed to have a bomb that could "take out the room."

Cobb County police Sgt. Dana Pierce has confirmed the man died Friday in an "officer involved shooting."

Pierce says a police bomb squad had rendered safe a backpack in which the suspect claimed to have a bomb. He says police were still analyzing the contents to determine if he actually had explosives.

Two people were freed shortly after a military-type vehicle smashed its way through the wall, raining bricks onto its hood.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Brian Easley late Friday after notifying his family. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles described Easley as a transient.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video