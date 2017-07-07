More Politics News

July 07, 2017 10:27 PM

DA: Northern Colorado officers justified in fatal shooting

The Associated Press
LOVELAND, Colo.

Four northern Colorado police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting have been cleared of wrongdoing.

District Attorney Cliff Riedel determined that the Loveland officers had no choice but to shoot 48-year-old Stephen Rich after he fired a semi-automatic pistol in the air following a pursuit June 8.

According to The Loveland Reporter-Herald https://goo.gl/xgmxDN , the officers tried to pull Rich over after he violated several traffic rules on his motorcycle.

The Larimer County coroner's toxicology report found Rich's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit for driving, and marijuana was found in his system.

He died at a hospital.

