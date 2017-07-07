More Politics News

July 07, 2017 6:20 PM

Dallas police shooting probe going to prosecutors next week

The Associated Press
DALLAS

Dallas Police officials say an investigation into the ambush shooting a year ago that killed five Dallas law enforcement officers and injured nine others as well as two civilians will be turned over to the Dallas County District attorney's office early next week.

But it will take longer for details of that investigation to be released to the public because it will go before a grand jury to decide whether there was proper use of force during the incident that culminated in shooter Micah Johnson being killed by an explosives-carrying robot.

Assistant Chief Randal Blankenbaker says police gathered about 200 shell casings, including 118 casings from the 44-foot hallway in El Centro College between police negotiators and Johnson. He says investigators reviewed almost 500 hours of camera footage.

