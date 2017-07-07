More Politics News

July 07, 2017 6:16 PM

Police ID man killed, another injured in fiery Omaha crash

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Omaha police have identified a man killed in a fiery crash this week along an interstate.

Police said Friday in a news release that 58-year-old Silvano Torres died Wednesday, when a van taking northbound I-680 at the split from I-80 hit a guardrail and a concrete bridge support and burst into flames. Police say Torres had been riding unrestrained in the rear cargo area of the van.

The driver, 32-year-old Nemias Garcia-Celasco, was taken to a hospital with severe burns to his legs. Another 16-year-old front-seat passenger suffered only minor injuries.

Police believe the van was speeding when it left the roadway. Authorities closed northbound I-680 from the area where the crash occurred for hours.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video