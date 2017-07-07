Police ID man killed, another injured in fiery Omaha crash

Omaha police have identified a man killed in a fiery crash this week along an interstate.
Police said Friday in a news release that 58-year-old Silvano Torres died Wednesday, when a van taking northbound I-680 at the split from I-80 hit a guardrail and a concrete bridge support and burst into flames. Police say Torres had been riding unrestrained in the rear cargo area of the van.
The driver, 32-year-old Nemias Garcia-Celasco, was taken to a hospital with severe burns to his legs. Another 16-year-old front-seat passenger suffered only minor injuries.
Police believe the van was speeding when it left the roadway. Authorities closed northbound I-680 from the area where the crash occurred for hours.
