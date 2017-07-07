More Politics News

July 07, 2017 6:18 PM

Report: FBI investigated claims that Bob Knight groped women

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Washington Post reports that the FBI and the U.S. Army investigated complaints from four women that Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight groped them or touched them inappropriately during a visit to a U.S. spy agency in 2015.

The investigation concluded a year later without charges being filed.

An attorney for Knight has confirmed to The Post that FBI agents interviewed Knight but says there's "no credible evidence" to support the allegations.

One of the women told The Post that Knight groped her on the buttocks shortly before he gave a speech to staffers at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in Springfield, Virginia. The woman later filed a discrimination complaint.

