July 07, 2017 5:47 PM

Where is neo-Nazi site's publisher? Lawyers can't find him

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.

A court filing Friday by lawyers from the Southern Poverty Law Center claims The Daily Stormer's founder, Andrew Anglin, is "actively concealing his whereabouts" and hasn't been served with Tanya Gersh's federal lawsuit. Gersh's attorneys are asking for more time to find Anglin so the case won't be temporarily dismissed.

The suit claims anonymous internet trolls bombarded Gersh's family with hateful and threatening messages after Anglin published their personal information in a post accusing her and other Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, of engaging in an "extortion racket" against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer.

