More Politics News

July 07, 2017 4:53 PM

Man pleads guilty to attempted sex abuse of teens at museum

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A District of Columbia man has pleaded guilty to touching a group of teenage girls at the National Museum of Natural History in Washington.

Authorities say Devone Foote walked up to a group of 13- and 14-year-old girls from California in April and touched their buttocks as they visited a butterfly exhibit. Prosecutors say Foote also pressed his groin against one teen's buttocks. A chaperone for the girls reported the incident to a museum security office.

As the girls left the museum minutes later, they saw Foote sitting outside on a bicycle and he was arrested.

The Washington Post reports Foote is scheduled to be sentenced for attempted child sex abuse Sept. 15 in D.C. Superior Court.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video