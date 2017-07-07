GOP lawmaker says Democrat impugned her motives

Within hours of filing a high-profile ballot campaign this week against Oregon's new health care tax, Republican Rep. Julie Parrish lodged a formal complaint against a Democratic lawmaker with whom she sparred over questions about her motives and personal interests during a public hearing in Salem last weekend.
Parrish — who is attempting to block a multimillion-dollar tax on hospitals and insurers - says Democratic Rep. Dan Rayfield's questions about how much she stands to personally profit from her pending ballot effort violated rules of the chamber where they both serve, the Oregon House.
Rayfield says Parrish misinterpreted the rules and their enforcement. He said he was asking about her motives, not impugning them and that she should've raised the issue at the time of the public hearing.
Comments