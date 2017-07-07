More Politics News

July 07, 2017 4:51 PM

Toxic algae brings warning at California's Pyramid Lake

PYRAMID LAKE, Calif.

State officials are warning boaters and others to avoid contact with water in Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County due to a bloom of toxic blue-green algae.

The Department of Water Resources issued a warning following a field test Thursday of water from the swimming beach at the lake's Vaquero Day Use Area.

The area has been closed to swimming but remains open for shoreline activities.

A caution advisory remains in place for the rest of Pyramid Lake, which is along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles.

Exposure to the algae can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms.

The algal bloom can appear as blue-green, white or brown foam, scum or floating mats.

