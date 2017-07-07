Paul Ryan challenger drops out of race

Democratic political activist David Yankovich is dropping his bid to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Yankovich was one of three Democrats vying to defeat Ryan next year. The other two candidates are union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board member Cathy Meyers.
Bryce issued a news release Friday quoting Yankovich saying he had decided to drop out to and he believes Bryce has the best chance of defeating Ryan.
Yankovich campaign manager Lauren Young confirmed Yankovich has decided to quit and endorse Bryce.
Yankovich recently moved to Kenosha from Ohio to run against Ryan.
Ryan's campaign didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Yankovich's decision.
