Tennessee congressman defends paying salary to felon son

A Tennessee congressman says there was nothing improper about paying his son $300,000 for campaign work in the years after the younger man pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.
Republican Rep. John J. "Jimmy" Duncan Jr. told the Knoxville News Sentinel he paid John Duncan III to head his political operations and perform work ranging from putting up yard signs to fundraising.
John Duncan III was widely expected to seek to succeed his father and grandfather in Congress until he resigned as Knox County trustee. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to felony official misconduct for authorizing bonuses for himself and others for training that none had completed.
The congressman says he pays family members as campaign workers because he has "the utmost trust" in his family.
