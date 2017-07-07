Commission to vote on demolishing boys ranch near Wichita

Sedgwick County commissioners will vote next week on demolishing a closed boys ranch.
The county's bid board has recommended approval of contracts to clear asbestos from the former Judge Riddel Boy Ranch and then demolish it.
The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2sVkaxq ) the funding for the two contracts, $217,000, also could be approved at next Wednesday's meeting.
The boys ranch near Goddard was closed in 2014 after the Kansas Legislature declined a Sedgwick County request to increase funding. The young residential center for troubled boys opened in the 1960s. The county operated it on behalf of the state.
Purchasing agent Kim Bush says it would cost too much to remodel the ranch's dilapidated buildings. Bush says the county tried several times to sell or lease the property but was not successful.
