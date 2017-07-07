Idaho maps public access to endowment lands

The Idaho Department of Lands has released a map detailing recreation accessibility on the state's public endowment lands in a move that ignores prior political resistance from Idaho lawmakers.
According to the agency, Director Tom Schultz requested the mapping of the state's endowment lands after the Idaho Legislature spiked a resolution urging the department to highlight which areas are accessible for recreation. The maps were released on Thursday.
House lawmakers surprisingly killed the proposal the same day a majority of them approved it just hours before.
Schultz says the maps provide an accurate representation of what kinds of access sportsmen and the public have to state land management.
The state has about 2.44 million acres of endowment land managed by a board of Idaho's top political leaders. The board has a constitutional responsibility to manage that land to maximize financial returns over the long term.
Comments