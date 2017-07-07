West Virginia education department offers survey on plan

The West Virginia Department of Education has launched an online survey for people to offer input on its Every Student Succeeds Act plan.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Wednesday that a video posted on the education department's website gives an overview of the plan, which has five accountability indicators. In December 2015, then-President Barack Obama signed the act into law, regulating kindergarten through high school education across the nation.
The education department's plan measures results from statewide annual standardized testing in third through eighth grade and 11th grade, students' progress, graduation rates, English language learners' proficiency, and attendance and behavior reports.
State education department spokeswoman Jessica Hall says the draft won't be released for public review until August. West Virginia needs to submit the plan to the federal government in September.
Comments