July 07, 2017 1:36 PM

2 men appointed to West Virginia University governors board

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia University says two men have been recently appointed to its board of governors.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported on Wednesday that a university news release says West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed Elmer F. Coppoolse and Tim Bailey to the board. WVU president Gordon Gee says both will be key leaders, continuing their predecessors' momentum.

The state senate must confirm every appointment the governor makes to the board. Senate spokeswoman Jacque Bland says Coppoolse was confirmed May 16 and that Bailey won't be considered until the next time the full legislature meets.

Coppoolse replaces resigning Greg Babe, and is chief operating officer of The Greenbrier and a managing partner of Glade Springs, two resorts Justice's family owns.

Bailey, a Charleston lawyer, replaces Diane Lewis, who was ineligible for reappointment.

