FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 file photo Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks during a Parliament session in Athens. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office says on Friday, July 7, 2017, he has been admitted to an Athens hospital and undergone surgery to remove a hernia.
July 07, 2017 1:34 PM

Greek PM Tsipras undergoes hernia surgery in Athens

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece

A Greek official says Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has successfully undergone a hernia operation and will leave an Athens hospital Saturday morning,

Deputy Health Minister Pavlos Polakis told reporters after visiting Tsipras on Friday that the prime minister was awake from surgery and doing well.

The prime minister's office said Friday that the 42-year-old Tsipras was admitted to the Evgenidio hospital in the Greek capital at 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) and underwent a "scheduled hernia removal operation."

His office said the prime minister "wants to thank from the bottom of his heart his doctors and the hospital staff."

