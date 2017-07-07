Missouri court tosses man's convictions in double killing

A Missouri appellate court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted last year and sentenced to 15 years in prison after he admitted fatally shooting a man and teenage girl in 2014 during a drug deal near St. Louis.
A three-judge Missouri Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled Wednesday that the St. Louis County trial judge wrongly precluded jurors who convicted Thomas Oates III of two counts of second-degree felony murder from weighing whether he acted in self-defense, as he claimed.
Jurors, who had the option of convicting Oates of manslaughter counts, also found Oates guilty of two counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 15-year terms on one murder count and 10 years on the other, along with five-year stints for the armed criminal action convictions. He was ordered to serve the sentences simultaneously.
Oates has been serving that time at the maximum-security Potosi Correctional Center in eastern Missouri.
At trial, Oates acknowledged he killed 27-year-old Leon Davis of Jennings and 17-year-old high school junior Darrah Lane of St. Louis County. Their bodies were found in a car near a shopping center.
According to Wednesday's ruling, Oates claimed he was in the process of selling marijuana to the victims seated in a car near a gas station when an argument erupted over the drug's price and quality. Oates said that when he reached into the vehicle to try to retrieve the marijuana, the driver began speeding away, prompting Oates to jump inside the car through a window.
Oates claimed Davis reached for a gun beneath his passenger seat but dropped it before being shot from behind by Oates, according to Wednesday's opinion. When Lane tried to grab for the stray gun, Oates also fatally shot her before jumping into his girlfriend's car and fleeing. Both victims were shot in the head.
The appellate court found that Oates' testimony sufficiently showed that his use of deadly force "was reasonably necessary given the circumstances," and that "he did everything in his power to avoid danger."
A message left Friday with the St. Louis County prosecutor's office was not immediately returned.
