San Antonio police officers follow a caisson with the casket of fellow police officer Miguel Moreno, Friday, July 7, 2017, in San Antonio. Moreno died of wounds suffered when he and his partner were shot by a man they intended to question about a vehicle break-in last week. Eric Gay AP Photo
July 07, 2017 12:14 PM

Funeral begins for slain San Antonio police officer

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

A funeral procession of hundreds of law enforcement officers accompanied the body of a slain San Antonio police officer to the funeral service where Gov. Greg Abbott was among those speaking.

The service for Officer Miguel Moreno is being held Friday morning at Community Bible Church in San Antonio.

Abbott said, "Today we celebrate officer Moreno's life." He added, "we pray that we are worthy of his sacrifice."

Moreno and his partner, Officer Julio Cavazos, were shot last week while investigating a reported vehicle break-in. Cavazos, who was released from the hospital on Tuesday, was among those attending Moreno's funeral.

Moreno was a 9-year veteran of the department.

Officer Joshua Flanagan said the always-smiling Moreno was confident, athletic and "quick with a joke."

