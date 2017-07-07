More Politics News

July 07, 2017 10:53 AM

EPA denies septic system permit for Mount Rushmore hotel

The Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D.

Federal regulators have rejected a troubled Black Hills hotel's application to operate a septic system.

The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sV9aAm) that the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this week issued its final denial of an underground injection control permit for The Lodge at Mount Rushmore. It means the hotel will not be allowed to use its septic system, and cannot open for business.

The 50-room, seasonally operated hotel near Mount Rushmore National Memorial has not opened this summer and has been at odds with local, state and federal regulators in recent years on multiple fronts.

The hotel was recently subjected to foreclosure by Oregon-based Umpqua Bank and, as a result of those proceedings, could be put up for public auction. Winona Inn Limited Partnership owes the bank about $2.6 million.

