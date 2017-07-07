On long march, Turkish party leader becomes victims' voice

Thousands of people join a march of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, on his 400-kilometer

250-mile) "March for Justice", in the outskirts of Istanbul, Friday, July 7, 2017. The march, from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison, began to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies and the large-scale government crackdown on opponents in the wake of July 2016's failed coup attempt.