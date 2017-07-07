Thousands of people join a march of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, on his 400-kilometer
Thousands of people join a march of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, on his 400-kilometer 250-mile) "March for Justice", in the outskirts of Istanbul, Friday, July 7, 2017. The march, from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison, began to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies and the large-scale government crackdown on opponents in the wake of July 2016's failed coup attempt.
July 07, 2017 10:44 AM

On long march, Turkish party leader becomes victims' voice

By NEYRAN ELDEN Associated Press
ISTANBUL

The leader of Turkey's main opposition party says he believes he has become the voice of thousands of people victimized by a large-scale crackdown following last year's failed coup attempt.

Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu made the comments Friday, on the 23rd day of his 426-kilometer (250-mile) "March for Justice" from the capital of Ankara to Istanbul to protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies.

The march originally was planned to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of the post-coup crackdown. Tens of thousands are marching alongside Kilicdaroglu.

Kilicdaroglu told The Associated Press: "There are many victims in this society and we have become their spokesman."

The march ends Sunday with a "Justice Rally" near a prison holding the legislator.

