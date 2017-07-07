FILE- In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage pauses during a meeting to discuss the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic at the State House in Augusta, Maine. LePage urged lawmakers on Sunday, July 2, to put aside “petty egos” and send him a budget as a legislative panel sought common ground on a proposal promoted by House Republicans who torpedoed the previous spending bill.
July 07, 2017 10:42 AM

Maine governor fibbed to get lawmakers to call him back

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage didn't escape the skirmish over whether he really intended to leave the state during the government shutdown without digging the hole a little bit deeper.

LePage acknowledged Thursday that he left a phone message saying he was going to leave the state for "about 10 days." He said it was a ruse to ensure lawmakers called him back.

But that overlooks the fact he repeated the claim about leaving the state when two Republican Senate negotiators did call him back.

LePage's office called the reports "fake news" and LePage originally responded that he intended to say that his pen was going on vacation, meaning he wouldn't sign a budget without changes.

LePage blamed the state news media Thursday, calling the media "vile," ''inaccurate" and "useless."

