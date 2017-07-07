Maine governor fibbed to get lawmakers to call him back

Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage didn't escape the skirmish over whether he really intended to leave the state during the government shutdown without digging the hole a little bit deeper.
LePage acknowledged Thursday that he left a phone message saying he was going to leave the state for "about 10 days." He said it was a ruse to ensure lawmakers called him back.
But that overlooks the fact he repeated the claim about leaving the state when two Republican Senate negotiators did call him back.
LePage's office called the reports "fake news" and LePage originally responded that he intended to say that his pen was going on vacation, meaning he wouldn't sign a budget without changes.
LePage blamed the state news media Thursday, calling the media "vile," ''inaccurate" and "useless."
