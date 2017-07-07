Democratic lawmaker wants public to use Christie beach house

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's trip to the beach during a state government shutdown has now inspired two new proposed laws.
Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski said Friday he has introduced a bill that would let the public rent the house on Island Beach State Park that is now reserved for the governor.
A second bill would prevent the beach house to be used by the governor during any state shutdown.
Christie ordered the shutdown including blocking access to the beach at the park after lawmakers couldn't agree on a budget last Friday.
Christie and his family kept their plans to stay at the beach house and Christie was photographed sunning on the beach with his family by NJ.com after telling reporters he didn't get any sun.
