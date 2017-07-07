More Politics News

July 07, 2017 10:42 AM

Democratic lawmaker wants public to use Christie beach house

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's trip to the beach during a state government shutdown has now inspired two new proposed laws.

Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski said Friday he has introduced a bill that would let the public rent the house on Island Beach State Park that is now reserved for the governor.

A second bill would prevent the beach house to be used by the governor during any state shutdown.

Christie ordered the shutdown including blocking access to the beach at the park after lawmakers couldn't agree on a budget last Friday.

Christie and his family kept their plans to stay at the beach house and Christie was photographed sunning on the beach with his family by NJ.com after telling reporters he didn't get any sun.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

View More Video