More Politics News

July 07, 2017 10:30 AM

Homer to consider caretaker motorhomes for local businesses

The Associated Press
HOMER, Alaska

An Alaska city is considering allowing businesses to use motorhomes or trailers as caretaker or owner lodging.

The Homer News (http://bit.ly/2tZwkKJ ) reported Thursday the Homer City Council unanimously approved a memorandum June 26 directing City Planner Rick Abboud to write an ordinance to change zoning in the Marine Commercial district to allow businesses to use motorhomes or trailers as caretaker or owner lodging.

That ordinance will go to the Homer Advisory Planning Commission and the Port and Harbor Commission for their review over the next few months. After the commissions have had their say, the ordinance comes to the council for its consideration.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

View More Video