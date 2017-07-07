Solid June jobs report gets tech and consumer stocks jumping

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, an American flag hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange, after the markets closed. U.S. stocks are bouncing back early Friday, July 7, 2017, after the government said hiring grew at a stronger pace in June. Technology companies are making some of the biggest gains while energy companies decline with oil prices. A day earlier stocks took their biggest loss since mid-May following a disappointing measurement of hiring by private companies. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo